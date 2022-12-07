Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum unveiled a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Dec. 7.
The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the outstanding college football player who embodies the ideals of integrity, perseverance and determination. Since its inception in 1935, four players with ties to Louisiana have taken home the trophy.
Amite High Magnet School graduate DeVonta Smith won the coveted award in 2020 while playing for the University of Alabama.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke numerous voting records on his way to earning the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow received 841 first place votes for a record total of 2,608 points to defeat runner-up Jalen Hurts by 1,862 points, another record for margin of victory.
Billy Cannon won the award after his run at Tiger Stadium against Ole Miss on Halloween night 1959 when he returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown.
John David Crow, a 1954 graduate of Springhill High School in Webster Parish, won the trophy in 1957 while playing for Texas A&M.
“There is definitely no lack of football talent growing up or playing in Louisiana. These four players stand out among the best,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “This exhibit is a great opportunity for football fans to hear the stories of these players and feel more a part of their outstanding Heisman careers in college. They truly are great representations of the Louisiana sports world.”
“The debut of the new Heisman Trophy exhibit is a wonderful leap forward for our museum as we approach its 10th anniversary next summer. The back-to-back Heisman Trophy wins by Joe Burrow (2019) and DeVonta Smith (2020) spurred this endeavor, which was impeded by the pandemic but fueled by the excitement of the families and friends of each of the recipients, along with the diligence of Jennae Biddiscombe and Ronnie Rantz, the generous support of our benefactors and the expertise of Louisiana State Museum personnel,” said Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Doug Ireland. “Speaking for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, the parent organization of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, we are ecstatic about this special, permanent addition to the museum.”
The exhibition tells the stories of these individuals through a diverse array of artifacts. Highlights include the rotary phone Billy Cannon used to call LSU football coach Paul Dietzel to say he would be attending the school and Joe Burrow’s LSU football helmet. Equipment from DeVonta Smith’s years at Amite High and the University of Alabama and a scrapbook with photos of John David Crow will also be on display.
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum is at 800 Front St., Natchitoches. Admission to the museum is $6 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and active military, and free for children 6 and under. Visit LouisianaStateMuseum.org for information.