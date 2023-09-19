Hundreds of plants, including Louisiana Super Plants, fall color, shrubs, trees, perennials, herbs, vegetable starts, and houseplants are up for sale Oct. 7 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station's fall Garden and Plant Sale.
The garden day and plant sale is from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Educational sessions on our plant selections, managing fire ants, turfgrass selection, sustainable landscaping and berry gardening are planned by LSU AgCenter specialists. Tangipahoa Master Gardeners will provide children’s activities, a garden demonstration and a plant swap.
The Hammond High School IBoosters Club will sell baked goods.
For more information about activities and event schedule, visit tinyurl.com/y6sbrxm4.