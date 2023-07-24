Magician Timothy Spinosa presented his “Xtreme Talent” show for a large crowd of laughing, cheering children, parents and grandparents July 18 at the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System.
Spinosa focused his performance on an almost constant interaction with the children sitting on the floor in front of his improvised stage. His antics and magic tricks elicited laughter from the children, who readily reacted to his running dialogue.
Spinosa used his showmanship to encourage the children to read and make visits to the library a regular part of their lives.
The magic show marked the last entertainment portion of the library system’s summer reading program. Anna Thompson, director of youth programming for the Hammond Branch, said July 24-29 would be Awards Week throughout the library system.
Participants in the summer reading program, presented with the theme “All Together Now,” will be awarded prizes for accomplishing a number of bench marks for all age levels from toddlers to adults who participated in the program.
Spinosa opened his act with a demonstration of tricks with a yo-yo. His control of the familiar toy-on-a-string drew laughter and applause from his young audience. Creating a stylized Eiffel Tower with the string while the yo-yo was spinning was just one of his tricks.
He followed up that act with causing a wand to do a number of “melting” acts while in the hands of a young volunteer, Stevie Finch. Every time he would hand the child a wand it would immediately collapse. This trick ended when he “magically” caused a number of wands to fly out of the one being held by the child.
Spinosa worked the old hidden coins trick to perfection.
Other tricks followed, including one in which he made cards holding pictures of dinosaurs suddenly turn into pictures of a comic pig. At the outset, he promised to turn a child into a rabbit, and he completed this trick by magically discovering a rabbit costume out of thin air that he draped over Addilynn Benton’s head. At the show’s conclusion Addilynn said that she had, “really enjoyed the show, especially the peanut and jelly switch game.” She added, “I love to go to the library. … It is my favorite place to visit.”
Spinosa, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, told his audience that his interest in magic began when he read a book on the subject.
“I kept reading more books about magic, and from those books I learned all about being a magician,” he said.
Spinosa said in an interview that he practices his trade on a full-time basis and performs at grand openings, birthday parties, at libraries and wherever there is an interest in his shows. He said that at the onset of his career he did shows in casinos, but once he started doing shows for children he discovered that this was his favorite audience. “l truly enjoy entertaining children. … They just seem to have so much fun watching the tricks that I can perform,” he said.
“I was very, very happy with our program," Thompson said of the summer reading program. "We had more adults participating this year than ever before. Our theme, ‘All Together Now,’ worked out very well. Under that theme we focused on bringing the community together, and we did just that. Our programs featuring entertainment from guest performers were extremely well received, and we attracted huge crowds of children with their parents, caregivers and others. It was an exciting summer at the library.”
Thompson said that the first two weeks of August will be a transition time at the library branches as the staffs move from the summer programs to a fall lineup of offerings. “We had a great summer, and we are looking forward to some new programming as we move into the fall months,” she said.