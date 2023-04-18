Mami’s of Denham Springs, which opened for business in February, held a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber in March.
Staff, chamber ambassadors, members and local officials were on hand for the event which included a sampling of new menu items.
This location marks the second in Livingston Parish, in addition to the original Zachary location. Mami’s of Springfield opened in 2021. Owners Denisse Velazco and Israel Miranda wanted to expand the business and saw an opportunity for a location in Denham Springs where another restaurant had previously been located.
Mami’s menu offers a variety of Mexican cuisine, lunch and keto options. The restaurant is at 141 Aspen Square. Visit its website, mamismex.com, for the menu.