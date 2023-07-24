Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach is providing breast imaging in August to Livingston Parish.
The mobile unit offers advanced 3D mammogram technology at convenient times and locations across Louisiana. Physician’s orders are required and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Scheduled date include:
- Aug. 2, Old Dixon Hospital, 8375 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
- Aug. 21, Mandy’s Primary Health Care, 35055 La. 16, Watson
- Aug. 23, RKM Primary Care, 27124 La. 42, Springfield
For more information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit Womans.org.