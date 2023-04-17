Nadine & Company Hair Studio celebrated its Denham Springs location on March 22 during a ribbon-cutting with family, friends and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber.
The salon has been open for 6 years in Baton Rouge, but owners Nadine and Chris Porta felt it was the right time to relocate and bring the business “back home” to Livingston Parish. The Denham Springs location opened in December in the Livingston Square Shopping Center.
Nadine & Co. Hair Studio has nine stylists who specialize in cuts, styling, colors, highlights, perms, Keratin treatments and waxing. They also carry various hair care products and offer a small selection of clothing, jewelry and other items.
The business is at 730 S. Range Ave. For information, call (225) 305-8946 or visit on Facebook at @NadineandCo.