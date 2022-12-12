As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan.
In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
Which brings me to Brandon Wagner, Albany High’s new boys’ basketball coach. He was hired in the middle of November, just a few days before the start of the season. Not a month or even a week, but days before his team’s first game.
Wagner won’t be getting any mulligans. He isn’t asking for one, either.
“I am all about ‘no excuses,’” Wagner said last week while coaching the Hornets at the Livingston Parish basketball tournament. “Let’s hit the ground running, let’s put in the work. Let’s get at least 1% better each day.”
Putting in the work is something Wagner has done since his own days as a prep athlete at Amite High. From there, he went on to Mississippi Valley State, where he played football and then coached during an eight-year stay. More recently, he coached the Hammond Junior High’s basketball team and was Amite’s offensive coordinator this past season.
“I just consider it an opportunity,” Wagner said. "I’m coming in, I love the kids and where they are. I’m trying to max them out wherever I can. I understood that it wasn’t going to be easy, but in the end it will be worth it.”
Some of Albany’s work paid off last week in the opening round of the parish tournament at Doyle. The Hornets defeated Maurepas 60-36 for their first win of the season. They held the Wolves to 2 points in the first quarter, a feat which underscores one of Wagner’s philosophies.
“I want to maximize on defense with every opportunity,” he said. “We have to be hard-nosed on defense and outwork the other team. That’s our motto, outwork them, whoever ‘them’ may be. It's all about the effort and intensity — just learning how to win.”
With only two seniors, Leon Hart and Chris Hoyt, on his team, Wagner will have a chance to do a lot of teaching. Albany used 13 players against Maurepas and closed the game with a lineup comprised of ninth graders.
Eventually, time should be on Wagner’s side.