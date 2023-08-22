Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2023-24 academic year Aug. 11 with its fall convocation that included new president William S. Wainwright’s vision of the university for the future.
Wainwright introduced his vision, which is based on the university’s core values of excellence and caring, in his address to faculty, staff and guests.
“Southeastern leads in advancing social mobility via progressive strategic investments in higher learning. Through intentionality, the university delivers outcomes driven by the needs of students and stakeholders and fueled by the limitless potential of faculty and staff,” he explained. “In 2025, Southeastern will celebrate 100 years of excellence in higher education. In 2125, Southeastern will be a global leader in higher education innovation by design and dedication to mission.”
The four pillars of the vision that Wainwright introduced include: enhancing the student experience; investing in faculty and staff; maximizing Southeastern’s competitive edge; and ensuring Southeastern significantly impacts the region’s educational, economic and cultural development.
“Positive developments are showcasing this university’s strength across campus, from athletic championships this past year, to our recently named Louisiana Poet Laureate, Alison Pelegrin, to the development of new academic programs like our online MBA that focuses on innovation and technology," Wainwright said. "Southeastern is poised to start its second century stronger than ever.”