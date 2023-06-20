North Oaks Health System’s Dietetic Internship faculty and staff on June 15 honored seven graduates for completing the program with a graduation ceremony.
The health system’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Jarreau presided over the ceremony, held at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center on the North Oaks Medical Center campus.
Graduates include Peyton Cherry, of Covington; Pamela Cosio, of Oxnard, California; Hannah LeCompte, of Husser; Gabriella Miller and Alexis Theriot, of Hammond; Yoshihiro Motomura, of Chico, California (originally from Japan); and Cam’ryn Panks, of Baton Rouge.
Two graduates received awards.
Theriot received the Mary Nelson Award that is given by program preceptors and faculty in recognition of eagerness to learn, dedication to the profession and high professional standards. The award was presented by North Oaks Clinical Nutrition Manager Ashley Smith and is the namesake of the late Mary Nelson, who gave 30 years to the profession of dietetics and educating dietitians.
Motomura was selected by his peers to receive the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others” Award in recognition of selfless assistance of others and teamwork.
Erin McKinley, who is assistant professor and director of the didactic program in dietetics for LSU, served as guest speaker.
Since 1994, the North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program has offered qualified individuals an opportunity to attain eligibility for the Registration Examination for Dietitians through one year of supervised experience.
For more information about the North Oaks Dietetic Internship, call (985) 230-6548 or visit “Join Our Team” at www.northoaks.org.