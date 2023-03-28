Three area physicians are serving on the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Executive Committee for 2023.
These officers were appointed by their peers as liaisons between the medical staff and the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Managers.
Serving as chief of staff is physiatrist Dr. Rishi Pathak.
Pathak joined the North Oaks medical staff in the fall of 2018 with North Oaks Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic.
Members-at-large include family medicine physician Dr. H.A. “Rowdy” Valdes and internal medicine physician Dr. Susan Zacharia.
North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital is the only facility of its kind in a seven-parish area accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, a news release said. It also is home to one of five CARF-accredited stroke specialty programs in Louisiana.