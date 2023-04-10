Despite a reputation as bloodthirsty, thieving knaves of the seas in centuries past, pirates have been given a reprieve in modern times and it can be said of today’s relationship with those buccaneers of old, “everybody loves a pirate.”
Because of this newfound admiration for the pirate lifestyle, Alvon Brumfield, the promoter of the popular annual Renaissance festivals held every fall just east of Hammond, decided three years ago to host the Pirates of the Pontchartrain Festival at the same venue. The latest edition of the pirate fest was April 7-9 and despite a rainy opening day, fans of the pirate way of life still took the time to walk the lanes of the festival grounds to enjoy live entertainment, shops selling pirate-related items and a wide variety of food options.
“Pirates are very much a part of Louisiana history. Jean and Pierre Lafitte, while pirates, also gained a reputation as the sellers of sometimes scarce goods to the citizens of early New Orleans and this general area. They also helped win the Battle of New Orleans. Additionally, the popular movie, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ renewed a positive interest in the world of pirates. That made me think, why not a pirate festival?” Brumfield said.
The festival was launched at about the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and went into a brief hiatus but was revived for the past two years and Brumfield said that the festival has been very popular. “We welcome performers, vendors and guests from all over the map with some coming from as far away as Washington state. We have not had any problem finding talented musicians and performers who make the festival a fun experience,” Brumfield said.
Among the featured performances was one offered by a whip wielding, unicycle-riding young lady known only as the, “Tiny Girl, Big Show,” performer. Her act featured the skill of cracking a whip from multiple directions while keeping a running dialogue of jokes and interaction with her audience. She also performed tricks with her whip while riding a unicycle.
Meet the Mermaid at her Grotto was another popular act. Performing while doing tricks in a swimming pool was the Mermaid, in real life named Madison Cashio, who kept her audiences laughing at her corny jokes and puns based on the life of a pirate or sailor.
The Whiskey Bay Revelers from Lafayette offered a variety of tunes — many of the folk music genre — that attracted an appreciative audience. Offering an unusual, yet pleasant musical treat was Harry Roullier and his hurdy-gurdy. Other colorful characters wandered throughout the grounds conversing with festival goers.
Ruling over the revelry were King Charles II of England and Queen Catherine. The two were accompanied by their guard, a lieutenant of the realm. In real life, the trio were Patrick and JoNell Franz who were the king and queen, respectively, and Ryan Decker, the guard. The Franz couple are residents of Washington state and they related that they travel throughout the year for appearances at various festivals. The two have been regular performers at the Hammond Renaissance Festival.
Among the interesting characters strolling the grounds was a woman selling flowers who would only identify herself as Ilaria of the Roses. Ilaria explained that she was a native of Ireland who now lives in Louisiana. She said that she is a Romani and that she travels the carnival and festival circuit with her family.
A special feature of this year’s festival was an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny. Children were invited to pet and visit with a number of different animals, including rabbits, at a petting zoo featured on the first day of the festival.
Among the visitors were Ricky Brown and Daniel Kern from Baton Rouge who drove to Hammond for the festival. The two said that they were frequent visitors to the Renaissance Festival and decided to check out the pirate venture. Both were costumed as pirates.
“We enjoy dressing up for these festivals and decided that a day of playing pirate might be fun. Dressing up for these festivals is a fun way to get away from one’s daily routine,” Kern said.