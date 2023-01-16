A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
The monument, purchased and erected by the nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives of the two sisters, was recently erected to pay tribute to the women, both natives of Denham Springs, who were pioneers in their respective career pursuits during the middle of the 20th century.
The siblings were the daughters of Noah and May Allen Stafford, members of the extended Stafford family that has been long associated with Denham Springs.
Preserving history
Alice Faye Stafford Pittman, who along with Carol Pittman has preserved an extensive collection of documents and memorabilia about the family, said that her grandmother, May Allen, was one of the signees in 1907 of the Articles of Incorporation for what would eventually become the City of Denham Springs.
Both Nelda Faye Stafford, born in 1910, and Yvonne Stafford, born in 1920, were graduates of Denham Springs High School. The two came of age during the dramatic, and traumatic, years in the nation’s history that started with the Great Depression in 1929 and then World War II in 1941.
Pittman, niece of the two sisters, and Carol Stafford, their great-niece, have carefully preserved records of the lives and the exploits of their aunts and were among family members who chose to erect the monuments honoring their remarkable kin.
Pittman, now in her mid-80s, remembers spending time with her distinguished aunts and said of their contributions, “these ladies were pioneers … they decided that they would be something special and they both worked hard to become the outstanding women that they were. They were ahead of their times and we thought that it was past time to properly recognize their accomplishments with a special monument.”
Pioneer in medicine
Nelda Faye Stafford won admission to Tulane University, completed her studies and residency becoming a fully accredited physician in 1932. Alice Faye Stafford said that her aunt was one of only four women in her class. Among her classmates was Dr. Michael DeBakey, the famed Houston surgeon who was among the first doctors to perform open heart and bypass surgery. Nelda Faye said that she has a painting of her aunt, one of the four women in the class done by a New Orleans artist.
About that painting, Alice Faye recalled, “I was on a tour of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge and hanging there was a painting of one of the other women in that class. I couldn’t believe it … that painting was just like the one of my aunt Dr. Nelda Faye.”
Dr. Nelda Stafford then began a long career in medicine. Early in her career she joined the staff at the state hospital in Jackson where the mentally ill were treated. “Dr. Stafford became one of the early doctors who got involved with psychiatry and she spent time at that hospital treating the patients who needed special care,” she said.
Later, Dr. Stafford was director of the infirmary at LSU. She then established a private practice in Denham Springs where she treated patients from throughout the area.
Remembering her aunt, Carol Stafford said, “Dr. Faye was a wonderful doctor. Whenever a family member or anyone she knew wound up in the hospital she was always there. She took her profession very seriously and offered her patients the best care possible at that time.”
Both Alice Faye and Carol noted that very few women became doctors in the 1930s and that their aunt had to deal with the fact that she represented something relatively new in the field of medicine. “Today, we have many great women doctors, but that was not the case in Aunt Nelda Faye’s time,” Alice Faye said.
Taking flight
Yvonne Stafford began her collegiate career with studies at LSU and Southwest Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. With leaders in the United States perceiving the need for pilots in the event that the nation might enter the war, a reality following the bombing of the Pearl Harbor by the Japanese in December of 1941, the need for pilots became acute. As the nation scrambled to build a fighting force, the decision was made to train women to fly aircraft in noncombat situations freeing the male pilots for duty on the fighting fronts.
Yvonne Stafford volunteered to join the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, commonly referred as WASPs, and enrolled at Texas Women’s University. At the same time, she and began pilot training at Avenger Air Field in Sweetwater, Texas, where she soloed on Nov. 12, 1940.
Alice Faye Stafford has preserved the certificate awarded to Yvonne on her successful solo and written across the certificate are the words, “With Distinction!”
Perusal of the wealth of old documents that have been saved over the years by Alice Faye shows the haste that war-related programs were launched by the Department of Defense in the early 1940s. The introductory document welcoming a woman into pilot training was hand typed on cheap paper without a hard cover. The document spells out what the women who would become pilots could expect during training and offered advice and regulations on how the women were to conduct themselves in this new environment.
Yvonne quickly became an accomplished pilot and began many years of flying military, and later civilian aircraft, throughout the nation. Alice Faye has preserved her aunt’s flying log book and it meticulously tracks the hundreds of flights made by Yvonne. Yvonne and the other female pilots transferred military aircraft and carried messages and cargo from one base to the next throughout the world. By the time the WASPs were disbanded in December of 1944, Yvonne Stafford had touched down on dozens and dozens of airstrips throughout the nation.
For her service in the war, Yvonne was given the rank of a captain, an honor she carried for the rest of her life.
Included in the trove of documents preserved by Alice Faye is a letter written by Gen. Henry H. “Hap” Arnold, the five-star general who directed air operations during the war. The letter reads in part, “I am proud of the WASPs and their record of skill, versatility and loyalty. They have done outstanding work for the Army Air Forces even exceeding our expectations when the program began in 1942.”
Sharing talents
After her career as a military pilot ended, Yvonne followed her sister into the medical field and became a medical technologist. She worked in medicine in New Orleans and at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. At the same time, she continued flying and taught flying lessons in Baton Rouge.
The monument bears the names of the two women, the dates of their birth, and death, and above Nelda Faye is the caduceus, the symbol of the medical profession, and above Yvonne’s name is the symbol of the U.S. Army. Fittingly, the word, “sisters,” joins the two names.
“Our family is proud of these two outstanding women and we are happy that those who wander by their graves, situated among the graves of other family members, might recognize that these two women made something special of their lives, and the lives they touched. It was just the right time, and the right way, to honor our aunts who meant so much to us and to so many others in the community,” Carol Stafford said.