Resolute Fitness celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, clients and Livingston Parish Chamber officials in attendance.
Located at 240 Range 12 Blvd., No. 116, in the space formerly occupied by Fit Body Boot Camp, clients will see a new look, but lots of familiar faces.
Owners Annie Normand and Chase York have been working on the new venture since July 2022 when their former employer, Fit Body Boot Camp, announced its closure. They, along with other staff members, wanted to continue what was started, and Resolute Fitness was born.
Resolute specializes in 45 group trainings with a combination of hypertrophy, strength and high-intensity interval training. It also offers a program specifically designed for adults 55+ and nutrition coaching.
Call Resolute at (225) 277-3809 or resolutefitnessds.com.