The faculty and students at Seventh Ward Elementary School in Denham Springs observed Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, with a rousing, red, white and blue tribute featuring singing, speeches and repeated expressions of thanks for those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
A highlight of the afternoon’s presentation was the singing of the “Military Medley” by all the school’s young students gathered in the gym. The children sang the hymns associated with five branches of the United States military and as each branch’s hymn was sung, veterans of that service were asked to stand. About three dozen veterans from throughout the area were in attendance.
Principal speaker was State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., who represents District 71. Mincey opened his address by reminding the audience that he had attended Seventh Ward Elementary and that his wife and daughter both teach at the school.
“This school has always been very special to me and you have made it even more special today by taking the time to present this beautiful tribute to our veterans,” Mincey said.
Mincey observed, “throughout our history men and women who as regular, ordinary citizens were brought into military service. The day they put on their uniform for the first they went from just being a citizen to being a hero. Today, there are about 283,000 such heroes that we call veterans."
In Louisiana there are 7,970 veterans, he said. He encouraged the students to "always remember to keep on saying ‘thank you’ to these men and women who, through their service, have made our United States the greatest nation on Earth.”
Mincey traced the history of the Purple Heart, a military honor he termed the most treasured of all honors. He explained that the Purple Heart was originated by General George Washington in 1782 to honor soldiers for their bravery in the American Revolutionary War. The medal was somewhat forgotten over the years but was revived in 1932 by Gen. Douglas McArthur, Mincey said, and was then presented to men and women who had been wounded in battle.
“Today, more than one million Purple Hearts have been awarded and every recipient has prized and cherished that medal. They earned that honor with their own blood,” he said.
The establishment of Purple Heart cities has been a campaign of Mincey’s for the past year and he told the audience that earlier this year Ponchatoula was named the first Purple Heart City in the state. Recently, Denham Springs and Walker have both been named Purple Heart cities through Mincey’s efforts.
He said that the designation of being a Purple Heart City means that the residents of that city celebrate and honor the sacrifices made by those who have been wounded in fight for our nation in times of war.
Mincey praised the Junior ROTC programs at Walker and Denham Spring High Schools and said that these units have participated in the dedication of Purple Heart Cities recently.
A brief history of Veterans Day was also given by Mincey who said the day was originally called Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I that occurred at the eleventh hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. He said that later, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to honor all who had served in the military.
Laura Dunlap, the school’s principal, ended the program with a tribute to the dozens of veterans who were present by thanking them for their service.
“Our school is privileged to honor our veterans because without you we would have no reason to constantly celebrate all that our nation means to us. Your have safeguarded our freedoms and for that you deserve our thanks. God Bless America,” she said.
Each class, starting with pre-K and kindergarten and going through to the fifth grade, sang a song for the veterans and the large crowd of visitors who filled the gym. A representative of each class read a poem before that group sang its song. Introducing the songs were: Carson Valdetero for pre-K and kindergarten; Nicholas Mayfield for first grade; Elizabeth Anderson for second grade; Remi Sweat for third grade; Josie Digirolamo for fourth grade; and Nicole McElroy for fifth grade.
Some of the children wore patriotic headbands they prepared for the occasion. A special feature of the program was a running video that featured the pictures of veterans associated with the students and faculty of the school. Each picture flashed on the screen included the name of the veteran and his or her connection with the school’s students and personnel.
Veterans were escorted to their seats of honor by a student and at the program’s conclusion each veteran was given a cupcake with a thank-you message attached.