Undergraduate and guest students taking summer courses at Southeastern Louisiana University will be offered an additional scholarship. Qualifying high school students are also able to take advantage of the tuition savings.
“Many college students use the summer semester as a time to catch up, get ahead or even get started on a new path," said Kay Maurin, chief enrollment management officer. "Summer Smart at Southeastern is a unique opportunity in that students can enroll in high-demand courses with significant savings.”
High school students who have an ACT score of 24 or higher combined with grade point average of 3.0 or greater qualify for the Southeastern Scholars program. In this program, tuition is covered for the summer semester for two courses or six credit hours.
Southeastern offers four-year competitive scholarship packages awarded in addition to TOPS for students with ACT 24 and 3.0 cumulative high school grade point average, a news release said.
New and returning students can apply for summer semester enrollment until May 15, and apply for fall semester through July 15.
For information on applying to Southeastern, visit southeastern.edu/apply or call (800) 222-7358. Summer Smart information can be found at southeastern.edu/summersmart.