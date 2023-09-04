The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in fall 2023 is Sept. 15, the university fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office, located on North Campus in the Main Annex Building, before completing the graduation application.
The graduation application for the spring 2024 commencement is also now open.
Candidates for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees can apply for graduation by logging into their LeoNet campus accounts and choosing the “Self Service, Degree Progress/Graduation, Apply for Graduation” option.
Instructions are available at southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/graduation/ or from the Southeastern Office of the Registrar at (985) 549-2244. There is also a direct link available at www.southeastern.edu/graduation.
Visit www.southeastern.edu/applyforgraduation for information regarding graduation application, deadlines and fees.