Hammond Kiwanis Club members recently filled shoeboxes with Christmas gifts and necessities as part of the Operation Christmas Child project.
Through Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse is delivering gifts to children in more than 100 countries this year. After the boxes were packed by the Kiwanis members and volunteers, they were delivered to the River Fellowship Church, the local collection point. From there, the boxes were shipped to a sorting site in the U.S. and then to locations throughout the world.