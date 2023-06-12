The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association is seeking nominees for Alumnus of the Year, Young Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Alumni from each of the university’s five colleges.
Interim Director of Alumni Relations Kati LeBreton said the association established its awards program in 1969 to honor outstanding graduates and to celebrate their achievements.
“The true measure of a university’s greatness can be found in the achievements of its alumni, and Southeastern is certainly known to develop leaders in many fields of endeavor,” said LeBreton. “A vast number of the university’s alumni have gained unique distinction through success in their professions, service to the university and contributions to their community.”
The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to someone who has utilized their degree to achieve outstanding accomplishments in their field on an international or national basis, LeBreton said.
“Southeastern’s Alumnus of the Year is an individual who reflected outstanding qualities as a Southeastern student, who has excelled in his or her field after graduation, and who continues to be supportive and active in Southeastern’s future,” she said.
The Young Alumnus of the Year Award, LeBreton added, was created in 2011 to recognize an individual aged 40 or under who has already achieved outstanding success in his or her vocational field and has demonstrated a continued commitment to Southeastern and his or her community.
Distinguished Alumni Awards from each college are presented to individuals who are notable among the best of Southeastern graduates and have used their degrees to become successful in their chosen fields on the local or state level, have demonstrated service to Southeastern and contributed to their communities, LeBreton said.
Criteria for each award, as well as nomination forms, are available online at southeastern.edu/alumniawards.
Alumni Award nomination packets are due to the Alumni Center by June 26. Packets consist of a completed nomination form; a copy of the nominee’s resume, CV, LinkedIn Profile, or similar professional summary; optional letters of support from individuals other than the nominator; newspaper or magazine article featuring the nominee; or other items of interest.
Self-nominations are also acceptable, LeBreton said, and all nominees must be able to attend the Alumni Awards Dinner and homecoming football game on Oct. 13-14.
For more information, contact the association at (985) 549-2150.