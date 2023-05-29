Southeastern Louisiana University is offering the Master of Business Administration — Managing Innovation and Technology degree, a new 100% online degree offered through a partnership between the College of Business and the College of Science and Technology.
Dean of the College of Business Tara Lopez said the faculty from both colleges brought together their expertise to build a program that prepares its students to be at the forefront of innovation.
“This program addresses a critical skills gap among organizational leaders today,” she said. “Modern leaders must not only have business and interpersonal skills, but they must also have technology literacy to successfully help their companies navigate the future.”
In addition to traditional MBA courses in accounting, marketing, management, finance, economics and statistics, students will take courses such as cybersecurity policy and infrastructure and managing the software project life cycle.
The courses are taught by the same faculty who teach in the university’s other programs, which means they share Southeastern’s values of excellence and caring, Lopez explained.
“Students can expect smaller class sizes than many online MBA programs and a highly engaged faculty,” she said. “Coursework can be completed in as little as one year, and courses are offered in an accelerated eight-week format with multiple start times — August, October, January, March and June — to make it convenient for students to start without having to wait on traditional semesters.”
The program will equip students with the skills to add value to their organization’s digital transformation strategy, Lopez added.
For more information about the program, email mba@southeastern.edu, call (985) 549-2146 or visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/program-list/bus_mitech.html.
Registration is available at www.southeastern.edu/apply/graduate/index.html.