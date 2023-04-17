Southeastern Louisiana University’s iHub, in conjunction with the Department of Computer Science, is hosting a new series of free talks for the community titled “iBites: Food for Thought.”
Scheduled in the iHub on the second floor of Sims Memorial Library, the series covers a different hot topic for each “thought.”
Also available online for those who prefer a virtual experience, the event will be held during lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring lunch so they can eat while they learn. While the event is free, lunch is not provided.
The first thoughts are on cybersecurity with Southeastern computer science professor Matthew McNulty, who will present “How Safe is Your Password?” Attendees can choose between two dates, April 19 or April 20 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and will learn about the importance of password safety and how to create a secure password.
A second lecture on Cybersecurity titled “Phishing- Don’t Take the Bait!” will focus on common cyber-phishing attempts and how to avoid falling victim to security breaches. Once again, attendees will have the choice between two dates — April 26 or April 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Registration for in-person or virtual attendance is available at southeastern.edu/ihub.