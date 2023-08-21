Registration is underway for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School.
The 13-week fall semester begins Aug. 28 and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request. Students will still be able to choose between in-person and online instruction.
“Working with aspiring musicians of all ages and all walks of life is a rewarding experience, and we take pride in providing opportunities for all students to learn a musical instrument, or develop their vocal ability,” said program director Jivka Duke. “From a complete beginner to a professional level musician, we are happy to teach, guide and encourage students and are honored to be part of their musical journey.”
Duke said that due to the sponsorship of First Guaranty Bank this academic year, the program will offer discounted tuition to students who receive SNAP or Medicaid benefits.
For more information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.