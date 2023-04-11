Southeastern Louisiana University students may register for summer and fall 2023 classes beginning at 7:50 a.m. April 24.
The priority registration period is for all enrolled, returning, new transfer and graduate students. Students may check their registration appointment times and register online by logging into their LEONet account from Southeastern’s website at www.southeastern.edu.
Students are encouraged to work with their academic department to complete their advising. More details are available on the student advising information webpage at www.southeastern.edu/admin/registrar/dates/index.html.
For more information about priority registration, contact Southeastern’s Office of the Registrar at registrar@southeastern.edu.