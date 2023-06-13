Students at the Southeastern Channel have been honored with a college division Student Production Award given by the Emmy Awards’ Suncoast Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
John Austin Williams, of Denham Springs; Ross Chauvin, of Houma; and Jenna-Francis Duvic, of Loranger, received the Student Production Award in the commercial category.
In addition to the winning commercial, the Southeastern Channel had three other Student Production Award nominations. They were in the fiction: short film, editor and newscast categories.
The students and their productions were honored in the Emmy Suncoast Region, composed of television stations and production companies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. Students at the Southeastern Channel have now been named Emmy winners 23 times with 73 nominations.
“Being recognized by the Emmys is the highest honor you can receive in television,” said Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon. “These student awards are measured against the Emmy standard of excellence. If no productions in a category achieve that standard, then no award is given. Since so few are given, we’re absolutely thrilled that John, Ross and Jenna are joining such elite company.”
“I feel honored and grateful to be a student Emmy winner,” said Duvic. “I am proud I helped create something meaningful enough to be honored by the Emmys. It shows that hard work really does pay off.”
The winning commercial was produced for the Salad Station, the restaurant chain that offers fresh local produce daily. The Salad Station opened its first restaurant in downtown Hammond in 2012.
“Working and collaborating with a team for a project like this was a great experience in preparing me for work in the real world,” Williams said. “After graduating, I quickly adapted to the workforce, as I had already experienced much of what it would be like while still in college. In the television and film industry, working with a team is the nature of the business. ”
In the college newscast category, the June 28, 2021, episode of the Southeastern Channel newscast “Northshore News” was nominated. Lauren Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, produced and co-anchored the show with Trinity Brown, of Baton Rouge. Reporters contributing stories to the newscast were Hawkins; Taylor Nettle, of Lacombe; Jordan Kliebert, of Mandeville; Anaclaire McKneely, of Amite; Kaylor Yates, of Baton Rouge; and Joliette Vincent, of Luling.
In the Fiction: long form category, Williams’ short film, “Pit Stop,” was nominated.
Williams produced, directed, shot, edited and co-wrote the film with Nettle. For his editing of the film, Williams was nominated in the editor category for the Emmy Student Production Award. He produced “Pit Stop” for his senior portfolio project in Comm 498 taught by James O’Connor, head of the Department of Communication and Media Studies.
Winning in the commercial category marked the third time that Williams has been honored for a Student Production Award by the Suncoast Emmys, the most by any Southeastern student.
Williams has worked as a marketing producer for WGMB-TV Ch. 44/WVLA-TV Ch. 33 in Baton Rouge and a cinematographer-editor for Anntoine Marketing and Design in Hammond since graduating, and now as a cinematographer-editor for Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge.
“The Southeastern Channel was the best collegiate experience I could’ve asked for as an introduction to the film and television industry,” Williams said. “I got hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology, brilliant professors and instructors, and well-designed, detailed courses. Anyone interested in television and film-related professions should check out The Southeastern Channel.”