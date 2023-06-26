Southeastern Louisiana University’s Contemporary Art Gallery will present “Rituals/Rituales,” an exhibit featuring a selection of art works made by Cuban-American artist Maria Lino.
The free exhibition is open through Aug. 29 and spans over 40 years of Lino’s video art practice.
In the 1980s, Lino began filming her family with a movie camera as they performed household chores and seemingly mundane activities like cooking, sewing, cleaning and caretaking, said gallery Director Cristina Molina.
“Typically these tasks are associated with the domestic labor of women, which has historically been taken for granted, or all together unseen,” Molina said. “While working, members of Lino’s family share stories of immigrating to the U.S. from Cuba and recount memories from their youth. More recent videos like ‘Drawn Stitches’ were filmed throughout the country of Peru in collaboration with women who engage in manual labor to support themselves and their families. In these multi-channel works, women share their personal narratives, philosophies, and struggles as they pridefully create typical foods and works of art.”
The gallery will hold a closing reception to celebrate the exhibition at 5 p.m. Aug. 29. Prior to the reception, Lino will give a lecture on her artwork at 4 p.m. in the gallery lecture area located in East Stadium, room 108.
Located at 411 Ned McGehee Drive, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer, and Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Aug. 7.
For more information about the exhibition, contact Molina at cmolina@southeastern.edu or at (985) 549-5080.