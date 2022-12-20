For the 10th time, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”
The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference. Its seven years of winning “Best College TV Station” since 2013 are the most by any university in the southeast region of the U.S. During that time, when the Southeastern Channel didn’t win first place, it won second place.
This year’s “Best of South” competition featured 348 entries from 30 universities throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. Winners were announced in a virtual ceremony from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Television professionals judged the television and broadcast categories.
The Southeastern Channel swept all the television categories at the conference, winning first place in every overall and individual TV and broadcast category.
Other awards for the Southeastern Channel include:
- First place for Best College Video News Program for the student newscast “Northshore News” for its June 28, 2021, episode of “Northshore News.” The episode was produced by Lauren Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, and anchored by Hawkins and Trinity Brown, of Baton Rouge.
- Jacqueline Doucet, of Denham Springs, first place for both “Best College Television Journalist in the South” and “Best College Television Feature Reporter in the South.”
- Hawkins, first place for “Best College Television News Reporter in the South” and fourth place for “Best College Television Journalist in the South.”
- Joseph Trosclair, of Baton Rouge, brought home first place for “Best College Advertising Staff Member in the South.”