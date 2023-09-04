The Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation recently announced its 2023-24 Board of Directors.
“Our board is a group of committed professionals who understand the value of Southeastern both to its students and the region,” said Vice President for University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale. “They assist us in achieving the Foundation’s mission to serve as a catalyst to transform lives by uniting generosity and vision, one relationship at a time.”
Toby Cortez, of Ponchatoula, remains chair of the board. Managing Director at Stifel Financial Corp, Cortez is in his second year of a two-year term.
New members Gary M. Clark, of Baton Rouge; April Ford, Jackson of Ponchatoula; and Cindy Visot, of Tampa, Florida; will join returning board members.
Clark is a 1975 graduate of Southeastern and is a political analyst, strategist, and commentator, as well as the founding director of Dillard University’s Center for Law and Public Interest. An Assistant Attorney General for the Louisiana Department of Justice, Jackson is active in the Hammond, Ponchatoula and Baton Rouge communities.
Visot is a 1984 graduate of Southeastern and retired after a progressive career with executive management and governance operations experience at major public and private research universities.
Returning Southeastern Foundation Board members include Thomas “Tom” Akers, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Marcia Barr, of Hammond; Dawn Cantrell, of Baton Rouge; Steve Cory, of Mandeville; Stan Dameron, of Hammond; Beth C. Ebberman, of Metairie, board secretary; Marcia Galatas, of Houston; Barry “Beezie” Landry, of Hammond, board treasurer; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of Mandeville; Terri LeBlanc, of Baton Rouge; Wallace Lewis, of Hammond; Buck Maurin, of Hammond; Marcus Naquin, of Hammond; Cynthia Nesser, of New Orleans, John Poteet, of Hammond, past chair; Mike Sharp, of Springfield; Tony Volz, of Mandeville; Robert Watkins, of Robert; and Jonathan Wong, of Hammond, vice chair/chair elect.