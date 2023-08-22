Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business and its accounting program have received an extension of accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
Class size, faculty access and willingness to help students were cited as areas of strength in the college, said Tará Lopez, dean of the College of Business.
“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, global executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”
Lopez said the accreditation process involves a rigorous internal review, evaluation and adjustment that take several years to complete. The school must develop and implement a plan to meet AACSB standards, which require a high-quality teaching environment, innovative programming, and active engagement with business and industry.
“The accounting accreditation requires meeting an additional set of high-quality standards that are specific to the discipline and profession of accounting,” Lopez said.
Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.
AACSB International, founded in 1916, is an association of businesses and other organizations in 100 countries and territories.