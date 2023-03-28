Southern Knights Armory celebrated the opening of its new location in Walker with an official ribbon-cutting Feb. 24 with staff, family, friends and officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Owned by Chris Williams, Southern Knights Armory has served Livingston Parish and surrounding areas since 2020. After starting the business in a small shed at his home, Williams now has a storefront in Walker located at 9360 Florida Blvd, Suite E.
Southern Knights Armory offers firearms manufacturing and sales, custom builds, gun parts, accessories, ammo, bows/crossbows, safes, outdoor hunting and sporting goods.
For information, call (225) 523-4597 or email southernknightsarmory.com.