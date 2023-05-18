Graduation ceremonies for the Springfield High Class of 2023 were held at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Walker High.

Honor graduates are marked # for summa cum laude and * for magna cum laude.

Graduates include:

Hope Michelle Adams #

Dara Sydney Anderson *

Gabriel Cole Barber

Taylor Anne Barrios

Barbara Joan Beddingfield

Haleigh Danielle Brabham

Christopher Tracey Brown

Alexis Marie Campbell

Ethan Josiah Dale Campbell

Shelbi Grace Chatellier

Blane Cameron Coghlan

Robert John Coleman

Oramion Malik Earl Cooper

Jade Elizabeth Cowsar #

Ethan Mikel Crawford

Maxwell Ryan Davis #

Dulce Maria Diaz-Martinez

Barrett Alexander Drury *

Jacob Ryley-Solomon Edwards *

Nathan Jase Edwards-Riojas

Peyton Lane Ellis #

Colton Patrick Enmon

Caleb James Farmer

Colson Daniel Fontenot

Brooke Michelle Foster

Rebecca Lynn Foster *

Kaidence Carol Marie George #

Joshua Alan Green

Devin Tye Heatherly

Kelsey Mae Hebert #

Kyle Joseph Hollingsworth

Elijah James Johnson

Davia Nicole Jones

Tessa Lashae Jones #

Madison Victoria Kiss

Jayden Elizabeth Kobitz #

Phyllis Lizabeth Kreutzer #

Walter Donnell Lee

Samantha Amelia Martin

Ayden Layne McAlister

Kadie Elizabeth McCabe *

Camden Firmin McCann

Brad Thomas McKinney Jr.

Crystal Leana Nunez *

Nathan Layne Parker #

Blaine Thomas Penn

Cole Zane Pierce

Kennedy Ashley Porter *

Jamira Lashay Powell #

Layden Scott Richards *

Katie Jo Riddle #

Madelyn Mae Nicole Ridgedell #

Karmin Alexis Robertson

Chloe Mae Romano

Zaya Perione Rose #

Rylee Alayna Ryan

Trevor Joseph Sanchez *

Dorkendria Julester Scott *

David Sims III #

Adaline Marie Smith #

Dayshana Shanisha Smith

Braxton Cole Spikes

Breanna Lynn Steuber #

London Christopher Sziber

Ty'rese Jamel Taplin

Kailee Ashtyn Tartamella #

Jayden Glenn Teague

Kamron Paige Threeton

Maguire Joseph Valure

Dashay Marie Watkins

Jaelyn I'Yelle Winder

William Joseph Woodson #

Cayleb Layton Yent