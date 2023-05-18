Graduation ceremonies for the Springfield High Class of 2023 were held at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Walker High.
Honor graduates are marked # for summa cum laude and * for magna cum laude.
Graduates include:
Hope Michelle Adams #
Dara Sydney Anderson *
Gabriel Cole Barber
Taylor Anne Barrios
Barbara Joan Beddingfield
Haleigh Danielle Brabham
Christopher Tracey Brown
Alexis Marie Campbell
Ethan Josiah Dale Campbell
Shelbi Grace Chatellier
Blane Cameron Coghlan
Robert John Coleman
Oramion Malik Earl Cooper
Jade Elizabeth Cowsar #
Ethan Mikel Crawford
Maxwell Ryan Davis #
Dulce Maria Diaz-Martinez
Barrett Alexander Drury *
Jacob Ryley-Solomon Edwards *
Nathan Jase Edwards-Riojas
Peyton Lane Ellis #
Colton Patrick Enmon
Caleb James Farmer
Colson Daniel Fontenot
Brooke Michelle Foster
Rebecca Lynn Foster *
Kaidence Carol Marie George #
Joshua Alan Green
Devin Tye Heatherly
Kelsey Mae Hebert #
Kyle Joseph Hollingsworth
Elijah James Johnson
Davia Nicole Jones
Tessa Lashae Jones #
Madison Victoria Kiss
Jayden Elizabeth Kobitz #
Phyllis Lizabeth Kreutzer #
Walter Donnell Lee
Samantha Amelia Martin
Ayden Layne McAlister
Kadie Elizabeth McCabe *
Camden Firmin McCann
Brad Thomas McKinney Jr.
Crystal Leana Nunez *
Nathan Layne Parker #
Blaine Thomas Penn
Cole Zane Pierce
Kennedy Ashley Porter *
Jamira Lashay Powell #
Layden Scott Richards *
Katie Jo Riddle #
Madelyn Mae Nicole Ridgedell #
Karmin Alexis Robertson
Chloe Mae Romano
Zaya Perione Rose #
Rylee Alayna Ryan
Trevor Joseph Sanchez *
Dorkendria Julester Scott *
David Sims III #
Adaline Marie Smith #
Dayshana Shanisha Smith
Braxton Cole Spikes
Breanna Lynn Steuber #
London Christopher Sziber
Ty'rese Jamel Taplin
Kailee Ashtyn Tartamella #
Jayden Glenn Teague
Kamron Paige Threeton
Maguire Joseph Valure
Dashay Marie Watkins
Jaelyn I'Yelle Winder
William Joseph Woodson #
Cayleb Layton Yent