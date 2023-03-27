The 2-month-long Louisiana Black Bear Exhibit on display at the Old City Hall Museum in Historic Downtown Denham Springs culminated March 15 with the awarding of prizes to the winners of the elementary school art and essay contests held in connection with the exhibit.
Students enrolled in 19 Livingston Parish elementary schools participated in the contests, which helped teach youngsters about the Louisiana black bear, the official state mammal, which was placed on the endangered species several decades ago but has rebounded through conservation efforts.
The awards ceremony was held at the STEM Center in Denham Springs.
The exhibit was brought to Livingston Parish through the efforts of Denham Springs Main Street and Buddy Mincey, state representative for District 71. Donna Jennings, Main Street executive director, said Mincey approached Main Street members about bringing the exhibit, created by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, to Livingston Parish. Once the exhibit had been set up at the museum, Mincey also suggested the art and essay contests.
Jennings said the exhibit was very well received: "We were happy to welcome families who came with their children to help them learn all about the bears in our state.”
Mincey said the exhibit and the corresponding art and essay contests were "an excellent way to help educate our citizens, especially the children, about the black bear in Louisiana. The art and essay contests gave our students a great opportune to learn all about our state’s black bears."
The exhibit was coordinated by Carrie Salyers, a wildlife biologist with Wildlife and Fisheries. “The black bear story in Louisiana is a real success story. In 1992 the bears in our state were on the endangered species list," Salyers said in her remarks at the awards ceremony. "But through conservation efforts, their numbers have grown and in 2016, the Louisiana black Bear was taken off the endangered list."
Salyers said bears have been found in every parish in the state with the exception of Orleans Parish. Discussing the life of a black bear, she said bears are omnivorous, meaning they will eat both meat and plant matter. She said bears are attracted to human and pet food because those foods contain much more protein and nutrients than what the bear can forage for in the wild.
Salyers said that through the Bear Wise Louisiana program, Wildlife and Fisheries shares ways to prevent conflicts with bears and to resolve problems that bears might cause in urban areas. Bear Wise is also a community initiative to help keep bears wild. Exhibits, such as the one at the Old City Hall Museum, help educate people about bears and how to maintain a relationship with the animals that is mutually beneficial.
Jennings told the gathering that Main Street was honored to host the black bear program and she thanked the Denham Springs Merchant’s Association and others who helped support the exhibit.
Overall art contest winner was Beckett Blount, of Frost Elementary.
Winners in the art contest:
- Kindergarten: third place, Daylin Michot, teacher Lacee Williamson, Gray’s s Creek; second place, Ellie Bitter, teacher Angela Ott, North Live Oak; first place, Monroe McCarty, teacher Joyce Purvis, Doyle
- First grade: third place, Terryn Smith, teacher Stephanie Cambre, Freshwater; second place, Ellie Bennett, teacher Heather Richard, Levi Milton, first place, Beckett Blount, teacher Bronwyn Bankston, Frost
- Second grade: third place, Conner Caston, teacher Sandra Anderson, South Fork; second place, Abigail Morris, teacher Katie Carter, North Live Oak; first place, Julio Ramos, teacher Annie Bigner, Holden
Mincey announced that in the course of the exhibit, it was noted that the stuffed bear on exhibit did not have a name. The students were asked to suggest a name for the bear and from the suggestions, the bear was named Roux.
Overall essay contest winner was Lily Garcia, of Levi Milton Elementary.
Winners in the essay contest:
- Third grade: third place, Sawyer Ballard, teacher Kristi Robert, French Settlement; second place, Brooks Robinson, teacher Kymberly Ferachi, North Corbin; first place, Lily Garcia, teacher Danielle Norris, Levi Milton
- Fourth grade: third place, Cade Derveloy, teacher Amber Purvis, Albany Upper; second place, Harper Starns, teacher Hillary Berthelot, Northside; first place, Myra Tull, teacher Heather Miley, Juban Parc
- Fifth grade: third place, Parvieen Kaur, teacher Danel Vohsberg, French Settlement; second place, Kinlee Melancon, teacher Caro Smith, Northside; first place, Bryleigh Frederick, teacher Eryn Leblanc, South Walker.