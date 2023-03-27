Students from Denham Springs Elementary and Gray’s Creek Elementary recently participated in their first Lego challenge in Hammond.
The FIRST LEGO League Explore introduces science, technology, engineering and math to children through hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experience through a guided global robotics program, helping students and teachers build on learning strategies, a news release said.
Teachers leading the effort were Stephanie Swindle and Erica Bates from Denham Springs Elementary and Helena Olson, Micheale Pastuszek, Kristy Pope and Julianne Sadler from Gray’s Creek Elementary.
Those participating students included Denham Springs Elementary students Jefferson Urzua, Davis Huffstetler, Tucker Chelette, Bennett Jordan, Destinee Simes, Essence Snipes, Hayden Coombe, Emily Broady and Cohen St. Amant; and Gray’s Creek Elementary students Malia Duncan, Sophia Spiers, Devin Sylvester, Patrick Toney, Geoffrey McCain, Mason Cambre, Shaun Johnson, Blake Saizan, Sawyer Ferguson, Kaden Duvall, Jacob Bankston and Michael Olson.