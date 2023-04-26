On March 31, Sunshine Ladies made the monthly Bingo game "Egg-stra" special for the residents of Hammond Nursing Home.
Club members brought Easter treats for the residents and Easter stuffed animals for prizes.
Hosting the monthly bingo games for the residents is one of the club's ongoing community service projects. In addition to the prizes and snacks, club members handed out hand-crocheted blankets and throws made by Sunshine Ladies.
Sunshine Ladies are one of the two clubs that form Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community. Together, they are the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service, with the purpose to serve the underserved people and families of Tangipahoa Parish.
For information on the club, email President Ann Bourliea at abourliea79@gmail.com or visit www.tangivfc.com.