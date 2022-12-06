On Nov. 1, members of the Sunshine Ladies made their semiannual delivery of Raise A Reader packets and other items to North Oaks Medical Center.
The group delivered 100 packets, which the hospital gives to parents of newborn babies. The packets include things like burp pads and other baby items made by members. Every packet also contains a new storybook for parents to read to their baby, to help encourage parents to foster a love of reading in their child.
Members also donated items for the children's unit at the hospital. Members collected over 110 pairs of brightly colored socks for pediatric patients, brightly colored pillowcases made by members, as well as puzzle books, and coloring books and crayons to give to hospitalized children.
Linda Jo Kindcaid accepted the donations for the hospital.
Raise A Reader is one of the literacy projects the group promotes in Tangipahoa Parish. Others include donating dictionaries to third graders at area schools and the Scholarship Fund.
Other projects include providing food, clothing, personal hygiene supplies and household items to local homeless shelters, pregnancy centers and women's shelters.
Members also crochet hat and caps for a cancer center and crocheted blankets for a nursing home.