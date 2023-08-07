Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea and Marie Heck met with advocates Kristi and Meka from SAFE: Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment on July 28 to donate items collected by members to the shelter, for use by their residents.
SAFE is a private, nonprofit organization that assists survivors of domestic and sexual violence. SAFE advocates to provide services to help battered and abused individuals, sexual assault survivors, and their dependent children to achieve safe, violence-free lives. The services they provide include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter and housing, safety planning, individual and group counseling, and help with paperwork and legal referrals.
SAFE also partners with the community by providing information and education aimed at raising awareness and ending domestic and sexual violence, and establishment of a system to hold perpetrators accountable. Since its inception over 30 years ago, SAFE has served thousands of survivors of domestic violence and their dependent children, a news release said. Sunshine Ladies of TVFC are proud to partner with this organization to help women and children in our community.
For more information on SAFE, visit www.safelouisiana.org