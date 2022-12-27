On Dec. 16, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea, Ginny Shartle, Sheila Gagliano, Gail Riche, Anita Murray and Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community President Marie Heck held the monthly bingo at the Hammond Nursing Home, with lots of prizes for the residents, including plenty of stuffed animals.
Following bingo at the nursing home, the group headed to House of Serenity homeless shelter in Ponchatoula to have a Christmas party with the residents there. The group provided gifts for the children living there — an outfit and a toy for each.
And Dec. 7 was the Christmas luncheon at Tope La restaurant in Hammond. The members chip in at meetings each month to go toward the Christmas luncheon.