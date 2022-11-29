The Sunshine Ladies, a branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, held its monthly meeting Nov. 1 at Murphy's Restaurant in Hammond.
A dozen members discussed current and future community service projects of the club, with a meal after the meeting.
The November project is collecting nonperishable items for House of Serenity, a homeless shelter in Ponchatoula. The shelter is owned and operated by Frances Symore. Members brought their donations to the meeting, and the items will be delivered to the shelter later this month. In addition to the food items, the group also donates clothing, personal hygiene items and household necessities, as well as a cash donation to help with expenses of operating the shelter.