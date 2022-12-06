At its Nov. 1 meeting, Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community President Marie Heck presented the Heart Of Louisiana Volunteers For Family And Community award to Ann Bourliea.
Bourliea is a longtime member and current president of the Sunshine Ladies branch of TVFC. The award is given by the state organization to recognize grassroots members who have made a difference in their communities through their volunteer work.
She has been a member of Sunshine Ladies for 27 years, and has served as president for the past 13 years. She is part of every project TVFC sponsors, whether it is bingo at the Hammond Nursing Home, delivering dictionaries to local elementary schools, meals to veterans, or bringing Raise A Reader packets and other items to North Oaks Hospital.
She has served in many offices and has chaired many committees over the years, including treasurer for four years, and as literacy chairman and environmental chairman for 10 years. She served on the Executive Council as vice-president for four years, and council literary chairman for 15 years.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU AgCenter Extension Service.
There are two branches of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers. Sunshine Ladies meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m., either at a member's home or a local restaurant. Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday of the month.
For information or to attend, message marie_heack@yahoo.com, call the LSU AG Center Office at (985) 748-5462, visit www.tangivfc.com, or visit www.facebook.com/groups/1430233043778227.