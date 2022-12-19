Twice a year, the Sunshine Ladies, a branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community, collects items for the House of Serenity homeless shelter in Ponchatoula as one of the group’s ongoing community service projects.
On Dec. 2, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea delivered bags full of food, including frozen turkey and ham, purchased by the club. She also delivered 10 large bags of clothing, and bags full of household items, such as towels and washcloths, laundry detergent, toiletries and personal hygiene items, and more. Every seat in her SUV was packed full of items collected by members.
The shelter is owned and operated by Frances Seymore. House of Serenity is the only homeless shelter in Ponchatoula and serves Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes.
Volunteers are always appreciated. To get involved at House of Serenity, call Seymour at (985) 351-1877.