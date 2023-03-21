Civil Air Patrol Cadet Maj. Josiah S. May was recently awarded a Cadet Wings Scholarship, which is part of a merit-based program for cadets pursuing a private pilot certificate.
The scholarship will pay for May to attend a Civil Air Patrol in-residence Advanced Flight Academy this summer.
May, a former cadet commander and current member of the Tangipahoa Cadet Squadron, is the first CAP cadet in Louisiana to be awarded this scholarship.
As one of four paths available to aspiring pilots through the CAP Cadet Wings Program, the scholarship winners will attend a commercial 60-day residential flight school. The scholarship covers transportation, lodging, meals and certified flight instructors, and is valued at approximately $30,000, a news release.
Graduates of the school earn their private pilot's license.
Since joining Civil Air Patrol in 2019, May has earned numerous awards and decorations. In 2022, he was presented the Outstanding Performing Cadet Award at CAP National Blue Beret. This is a cadet special activity in which cadets travel to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to work as volunteers at the annual Experimental Aircraft Association's Air Venture, the largest air show of its kind in the world.
Civil Air Patrol cadets provide air marshaling, crowd control and emergency services for the event. May was also awarded the St. Alban's Cross upon completion of the event.
In 2021, May was awarded the Tangipahoa Cadet Squadron Cadet of the Year Award. In 2022, he led the Tangipahoa Cadet Squadron Color Guard team to represent the Louisiana Wing at state and regional level competitions. He was the team captain for the Tangipahoa Cadet Squadron as they competed in the National Cadet Competition in Dayton, Ohio.
May was awarded the Rush Limbaugh Foundation Proud American Scholarship. He is currently a freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Mississippi, where he is on the dean's list.
May credits the Civil Air Patrol for instilling in him a love for flying and aviation that led to his desire to become a pilot, the release said. May plans a career in aviation, either as a civilian or military member.