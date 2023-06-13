Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Gary Stanga has launched a free real estate transaction alert system.
“Property and identity fraud are becoming nationwide problems,” Stanga said. “Scammers who file fake deeds can appear to own property and can fraudulently sell, mortgage, rent or otherwise affect the property without the knowledge of the true owner.”
To combat this fraud, Stanga and the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court’s Office is introducing a new free service where a person can register their property name and receive a text or email when a real estate document with their name is recorded in Tangipahoa Parish.
Tangipahoa Parish will be the third parish in the state to offer such a service, a news release said, following Jefferson and St. Tammany.
To receive alerts, visit tangiclerk.org and click on the Protect Your Property button. Then follow the link to set up a secure account and register as many variations of your name as you wish. There is no charge for this service.
“Once you register any name you choose, you will receive an email or text alert whenever a document is recorded in the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court's official records in that name,” said Stanga.
Stanga also pointed out that the Clerk of Court’s Office is statutorily obligated to record documents that meet the requirements mandated by law. If a document is properly executed and presented with payment, it is the responsibility of the Clerk’s Office to record the document. The staff cannot make any judgments on the documents when they are presented.
While the email and text alerts are free, if a person wishes to view or print the recorded document from their computer, the Clerk of Court’s regular fees will apply. A person can visit the office to view the document at no charge.
According to Chief Deputy Clerk Alicia Fussell, the early response has been very favorable.
“While we just rolled out the alert system, we have received many positive comments from property owners and children with older parents who feel this is another safeguard in protecting their family from scammers and identity theft. We encourage everyone to sign up for this additional layer of security for your and your family’s property,” Fussell said.
The sign-up process only takes a few minutes and can be accessed from any computer or mobile device. If a person has questions, the Clerk of Court’s IT department can be reached (985) 284-2605 during regular business hours.