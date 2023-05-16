Louisiana Tourism and Travel week officially kicked off with a ceremony at Gnarly Barley in Hammond.
“The tourism industry in Tangipahoa Parish is thriving and we are honored Lt. Governor Nungesser chose Tangipahoa Parish to kick off this special week,” said Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Carla Tate.
According to Tate, out-of-town visitors spend $179.6 million in the parish, which generates $7 million in local sales tax dollars. In 2021, leisure and business travel accounted for 22,420 room nights in the local hotels. Tangipahoa Parish has 1,400 hotel rooms, nine campgrounds and six bed-and-breakfast accommodations and specialty lodgings.
“The tourism industry is a vital part of our economic development plan,” said Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller. “We welcome the visitors to our parish whether they are attending a festival, playing youth sports, or doing business here. They stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores.”
Louisiana Tourism Week is part of the National Travel and Tourism Week, which is an annual tradition for the U.S. travel community. It’s a time when travel and tourism professionals across the state unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal wellbeing.
Tate highlighted several tourism partners during the kick-off. Zac and Cari Caramonta, founders and owners of Gnarly Barley Brewing, were recognized as the 2023 Louey Award Winner for Best Attraction in Louisiana. This week is Gnarly Barley’s ninth anniversary.
Additionally, Wendy Carrier with the Tangipahoa Parish Fair announced the local festival winners during the annual Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Convention and Oak Knoll Country Club was recognized for 100 years in business.