On Nov. 17, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community delivered shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, an outreach of Samaritan's Purse.
The group’s primary purpose is to assist people in Tangipahoa Parish, but once a year the members participate in an international project.
Operation Christmas Child has been its international project for several years and organizers say the project is fun and easy. All year, members collect items to go in the shoeboxes — toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and for older children, useful items like sewing kits or fishing gear.
Members get together once or twice to pack the shoeboxes and get them ready to ship. The boxes are taken to a central collection location. Eventually, they reach children around the world.
This year, the two branches of TVFC packed 83 shoeboxes; Sunshine Ladies contributed 63 boxes, and Wednesday Volunteers made 20. Members of both clubs got together and packed boxes and loaded them all into Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea's car for delivery. Bourliea was assisted by Donna Bouterie, International Chair Gloria Messenger and Jessica Ragan.
A member of Wednesday Volunteers, Karen Acuna, lives in Ohio, but still participates in the project. This year she delivered three extra boxes.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Ag Center Extension Service. To become a member, contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or Membership Chair Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.