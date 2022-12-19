The members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community gathered at Middendorf's Restaurant on Dec. 1 for the annual Christmas party and the installation of officers for the 2023-24 term.
Marie Heck, outgoing president, said goodbye to the 2022 officers and inducted the new ones. The officers for the 2023-24 term are President Gloria Messenger, Vice President Marie Heck, Treasurer Karen Moran, Secretary Ann Bourliea and Parliamentarian Sue Nelson.
The special guest was Deputy Susie Cambre, of the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office. On behalf of the club, Heck and Messenger presented Cambre with toys and a check for the Daniel Edwards Children's Christmas Campaign. The group supports the effort every year to provide toys for children in the parish.
The drawing for the handmade quilt was held. The winner was Donna Bouterie. The quilt proceeds go toward the scholarship the group presents to a graduating senior every year.
Members then presented outgoing president Heck with a scrapbook commemorating her four years as president of the organization. Normally, terms are two years, but with the pandemic, all the officers served for four years, from 2019-22.