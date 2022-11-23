The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated its grand opening ceremony Oct. 26 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with other stakeholders and staff and ambassadors from the chamber.
The Reserve at Juban Lakes includes 132 apartments of one-, two-, three- and four-bedrooms in the gated access community. The apartment has many features for families including a fitness center, pool, dog park, clubhouse, in-apartment washers and dryers, a playground and basketball court. The community is smoke free.
The lease rates for a one-bedroom range from $785 -$1,284; a two-bedroom from $942-$1,542; a three-bedroom from $1,089-$1,781 and a four-bedroom from $1,728-$1,986.
The Reserve at Juban lakes is at 26915 Village Lane, Denham Springs, off Buddy Ellis Road. For information, call (225) 271-4517 or visit thereserveatjubanlakes.com.