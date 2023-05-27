Therapeutic Wellness LLC celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting with Livingston Parish Chamber officials, staff, local dignitaries, Chamber Ambassadors, members, clients, and guests.
Owner Dr. Cheryl Jeane's journey into physical therapy started in the early '90s when she was first introduced to John Barne’s Myofascial Release Approach during physical therapy school. In 2019, she started her own journey.
Jeane has over 30 years of experience in physical therapy.
Therapeutic Wellness LLC offers nontraditional physical therapy. The practice is one-on-one and hands-on with little to no equipment. Jeane offers a holistic approach to healing for physical and emotional pain with services including bodywork — Myofascial release, healing seminars and events, corporate wellness, yoga, and self-treat classes and more, a news release said.
Therapeutic Wellness LLC is at 1680 Benton Lane in Denham Springs (inside Rippel Chiropractic). They can be reached at (225) 235-3953 or at cheryljeane.com.