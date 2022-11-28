The Spotlight Theater Players will present a fundraiser, A Swingin’ Christmas Revue, on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Serenity Events Center in Denham Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening’s program features the King Creole Orchestra with special guests the Baton Rouge Chorus of the Sweet Adelines. Also performing will be Ashton Brooke Gill.
According to Charlotte Reynolds, a member of the theater group, The Spotlight Theater Players is a nonprofit organization that exists to bring quality live theatrical productions to the citizens of Livingston Parish. Theatrical offerings produced by the Spotlight Theater Players feature actors and actresses from the community.
“To continue this mission, we need the help and support of the community. Arts education, especially performing art, is seen as lagniappe in our community. We believe that performing art is essential to bridge the cultural gap through productions, classes, educator resources and workshops,” she said.
She explained that the sale of tickets for the Swingin’ Christmas Revue will help support the theatrical group. The group is also seeking sponsors for the event. Tickets are $25 for general admission. Tickets for seniors and students are $20 and group ticket packages are available.
For tickets, visit https://ticketstripe.com/events/1031101.