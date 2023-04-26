Total Coverage Cleaning owners, family, friends and Livingston Parish Chamber members gathered April 13 to celebrate the business's one-year anniversary.
Owner Summer Freeman reflected on the growth of business and thanked those in attendance who have supported her along the way.
Total Coverage Cleaning offers a range of cleaning services such as residential cleaning and commercial cleaning services including offices, new and remodeled construction, power washing, deep cleaning, carpet extraction, VCT stripping and waxing, and tile and grout cleaning.
Total Coverage Cleaning serves Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas. For information, call (225) 313-9389 or visit its website at totalcoveragecleaningllc.com.
