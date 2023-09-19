For 43 days in May and June of 1968 news sources reported on a gathering of thousands of people who came to the nation’s capital to take part in what came to be known as the Poor People’s Campaign, part of a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who had been assassinated just weeks before in Memphis.
To keep alive the memory of that event, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution’s Travelling Exhibits Service has created an exhibit that explains in detail how the campaign began and many aspects associated with the gathering that became one of the landmark moments in the civil rights movement.
That exhibit, entitled, “City of Hope, Resurrection City & The Poor People’s Campaign,” is on display at the Hammond Regional Arts Center in the heart of Historic Downtown Hammond. The exhibit opened to the public the evening of Friday, Sept. 8, and will remain on display through Thursday, Oct. 5. The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Admission is free.
Melissa Griffin, executive director of the arts center, said that the City of Hope exhibit represents the first time that a Smithsonian Travelling Exhibit has been offered at the Hammond Arts Center. She said the decision was made to offer the exhibit so that gallery visitors from throughout the area could learn more about the Poor People’s Campaign.
The story of Resurrection City and the campaign in general is told through 16 large posters that have been prepared by professional artists and historians. Featured on the posters are many pictures and considerable detail about what happened in Washington, D.C., during those spring days 55 years ago. Griffin said that visitors to the gallery will learn many details about the poor people’s gathering through perusal of the posters.
“Much of the information on the posters, and many of the photos, was either lost or forgotten and scholars came together to learn about this event and their work is reflected in the exhibit,” she said.
She said visitors to the gallery will learn new details about how the Poor People’s Campaign came to be and especially how Resurrection City came into existence. “For example,” she said, “Resurrection City was a well planned temporary housing project that was designed in advance by volunteer architects. This was not some haphazard conglomeration of tents thrown up in a hurry. The City of Hope tents were laid out in an orderly fashion and the ‘city’ included a central gathering area where music, poetry readings and social events were offered. The ‘city’ also included medical facilities, a day care center, areas for families with children and was in general a place where several thousand were housed in an orderly fashion.”
Many of the photos are evoke memories of the sincerity of those who chose to make the trek to the nation’s capital to express their grievance, according to a news release. For example, a photo of one of the mule trains that left from Mississippi shows a long line of the mule-powered wagons heading down a road while in the foreground a worker is shown breaking ground with a hoe. Another striking photo shows native Americans who set up their own campground to join with the other protestors to express their hope for a better future.
Discussing the exhibit, Griffin explained that the Smithsonian Institute sent the posters to the arts center digitally and they were then printed locally. This allows the gallery to retain the posters for future use and research.
The Poor People’s Campaign had been planned by King and Ralph Abernathy of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference before King’s assassination. A group that called itself the Committee of 100, part of the SCLC, decided to go ahead with plans for the Poor People’s Campaign despite the absence of King.
One of the posters features King’s hopes for the campaign. The poster bears his message, “This will not be no mere one-day march in Washington; but a trek to the nation’s capital by suffering and outraged citizens who will go to stay until some definite, positive action is taken to provide jobs and income for the poor.”
A promotional announcement for the exhibit states, “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign honors King’s daring vision for economic justice and opportunity for every U.S. citizen. The poster exhibition examines the campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to our capital. For 43 days between May and June of 1968 demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side-by-side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.”