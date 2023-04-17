Sept. 11, 2001, the day extremists launched attacks from hijacked airplanes against three of the nation’s most recognizable buildings, is perhaps one of the most tragically unforgettable days in American history.
Area residents stepped back in time during a visit through a mobile exhibit that was part of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival held the weekend of April 14-16.
The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Exhibit welcomed several thousand visitors starting with its opening on Thursday, April 13.
While the memory of that awful day is still painful for many, a national organization, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is committed to keeping that memory alive to help support the firemen, police, emergency responders and military veterans who were all affected by the historic tragedy.
At the same time, the exhibit serves as a reminder for all of the nation’s residents that the heroism of those who lost their lives saving others should never be forgotten.
Since 2016, the Siller foundation has been sponsoring the touring tribute to the 9/11 attack throughout the nation and the presentation in Ponchatoula was the first in Louisiana. The exhibit, set up in Veterans Square in the heart of Ponchatoula, also featured the Spirit of Louisiana fire truck that was donated to the New York City Fire Department. After the truck was retired, it was returned to Louisiana. The truck, built at Ferrara Fire Apparatus in Livingston Parish, is maintained as a reminder of the 9/11 attack.
The name “Tunnel to Towers,” commemorates the heroism of Siller, a fireman assigned to a fire station in Brooklyn. On the day of the attack, Siller was getting off work where he had completed his shift and was looking forward to a day of golfing with his brothers. When Siller, the father of five, heard of the attack, he strapped 70 pounds of firefighting gear on his back and started running toward the burning Twin Towers. He had to cover the distance on foot because in the chaos vehicles could not reach the site of the burning buildings.
Siller lost his life trying to rescue those trapped in the buildings.
Several years later, in an attempt to remember his sacrifice, friends and family decided to create an annual run that duplicated the route Siller followed from the Battery Tunnel in Brooklyn to the Twin Towers area. For the first run, about 2,500 participated. That number has grown to about 150,000 a year since. Funds derived from that run and other fundraising efforts, have totaled about $250 million to date.
The funds have gone to assist firemen, police, first responders and military personnel and their families who have financial and other needs. During the last three years, six Louisiana policemen have been extended help and support through the foundation.
A group from Ponchatoula that learned of the Tunnel to Tower exhibit earlier this year launched a fundraising drive to bring the “moving museum” to the Strawberry Festival and quickly raised the $16,000 needed to underwrite the exhibit’s visit.
The exhibit is built into the body of a large semitrailer. With pullouts attached to the truck, a considerable amount of space is available for the artifacts and messages conveyed throughout the exhibit. At the entrance is a large piece of charred concrete recovered from the lower part of one of the buildings.
Also on display are remnants of gear worn by firemen and policemen and recovered from the carnage. One telling relic of the tragedy is the large steel forward bumper that once was part of a huge ladder truck lost in the rubble.
Panels throughout the exhibit tell the story of 9/11. At the same time, the message extolling the bravery of the police, firemen and first responders is clearly presented.
To help tell the story in person are four retired members of the New York City Fire Department who are among a group that tours with the exhibit.
John Martorana, who served with the NYFD for 39 years, greeted visitors at the entrance to the exhibit on the day it opened. Martorana said the memory of the day the towers were struck stays with all who were alive that day for the remainder of their lives and that for the firemen who survived, the day is especially painful as they remember their fallen fellow firemen and policemen.
The mission statement for Tunnel to Towers reads, “we are committed to ensuring that we never forget the events of 9/11 and the sacrifices that were made and continued to be made by our first responders in the line of duty. Through our Fallen First Responder Home Program, we support our law enforcement and firefighters that lost their lives under extraordinary circumstances in the line of duty. In these times of tragedy, it is our mission to provide a support system for the surviving family and ensure that they are cared for.”
At the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, both struck by hijacked airplanes and at the crash in Pennsylvanian of the third plane, 2,997 were killed. The exhibit lists several dozen more firemen and policemen who died later of injuries and medical complications brought on from fighting the fires.