In June, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community and four guests attended the club’s annual International Day Celebration at the LSU Ag Extension office in Amite.
Event co-chairs were Kathy Brandon and Gloria Messenger. The Wednesday Volunteers chapter of TVFC chose to honor the country of Hungry for the event. Members dressed in the Hungarian colors of red, white and black and served Hungarian goulash, cabbage rolls, salad and cookies.
TVFC President Gloria Messenger invited guest Hungarian speakers Royanne and Alex Kropog to the event to explain and demonstrate some Hungarian traditions. Afterwards, Vicky Mocsary led the group in singing some Hungarian songs.
The Sunshine chapter chose to honor the country of France and the French dishes they served were quiche, string beans, au gratin potatoes, chocolate silk pie, and eclairs. For their chapter entertainment, Sunshine Ladies Marie Heck and Ann Bourliea directed a game of Pictionary using French symbols.